Alchemist named among the world’s best restaurants

Copenhagen eatery ranks number five on World’s 50 Best list

Alchemist ranked fifth in the world (photo: Alchemist.com)

Alchemist was last night named the fifth best restaurant in the world in the same ranking that Geranium finished first in last year and Noma has topped on five occasions – most recently in 2021.

As previous winners, neither were eligible for the ranking of the top 100 restaurants compiled by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants organisation, which consults the opinions of 1,000 industry experts.

Alchemist shot up 13 places to make the top five, after finishing 18th last year.

Spanish restaurants dominate

At a ceremony in Valencia, last year’s runner-up, the Peruvian restaurant Central, took the top honour.

The Lima restaurant was followed by Spanish trio Disfrutar (Barcelona), Diverxo (Madrid) and Asador Etxebarri (Axpe) – a sign that Denmark’s dominance of the awards is under threat from the Latin-speaking world.

Two other Danish restaurants made the top 100. Jordnær, which ranked 38th in 2022, fell 19 places to 57th and Kadeau, which is also located in Copenhagen, was ranked 91st.