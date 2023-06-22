Podcasts

Lack of skilled workers underlines need to make it easier to recruit internationally – report

Ben Hamilton
June 22nd, 2023

Tænketanken Europa economist tells The Copenhagen Post that Denmark can be competitive in the recruitment sphere, but that it must make changes to ensure easier access to its labour market

Tænketanken Europa economist Anders Overvad (PR photo)

A new report from Tænketanken Europa warns that Denmark will increasingly struggle to hire skilled international workers heading towards 2030 – but it is not alone, as most EU countries will face similar challenges.

Not only is the workforce decreasing across the EU, which anticipates a fall of 5.7 million by 2030, but there will be a lack of skilled workers.

This means Denmark will find it much harder to recruit skilled workers from countries it has traditionally sourced them from: the likes of Germany, Sweden and Poland.

Potentially a huge problem
Denmark will need to take swift action, Tænketanken Europa economist Anders Overvad tells The Copenhagen Post, as the development is “potentially a huge problem for Danish companies and the Danish economy”. 

Furthermore, Overvad warns, the developments could “significantly delay Europe’s green transition”.

According to the report, by 2030 Denmark will have 43,000 fewer unskilled workers, 104,000 fewer people with a skilled or upper-secondary education, but 190,000 more people with a higher education. 

The report concludes that Denmark will need to retrain 5.5 percent of its workforce to meet the demands of the 2030 economy, compared to a EU average of 5.1 percent.

Optimism about good wages and workplace conditions
However, there is room for optimism among the figures, according to Overvad.

“There is no doubt that the competition for European labour with the right skills will intensify, and this can mean higher wages,” he said. 

“However, Denmark stands well in international competition, as Danish companies can currently compete on wages.”

The report also notes that Denmark offers good working conditions – which often “play a role in the choice of workplace”.

Must be easier to enter Danish labour market
But it is essential that Denmark makes it as easy as possible for companies to recruit international workers.

“The lack of labour is a complex problem, so a great many solutions have to come into play,” Overvad said.

Among the solutions, Overvad recommends, are easier access to the Danish labour market and better retention of international workers.

“Those who are outside the labour market today must have better opportunities to enter,” cautioned Overvad.

