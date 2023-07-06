Denmark about to lose future battle, major organisation warns

One of Denmark’s largest organisations calls for immediate action in order to attract a lot more international talent to the country

Lisbeth Lintz, head of The Danish Confederation of Professional Associations. Photo: PR.

The Danish Confederation of Professional Associations (Akademikerne), the umbrella organisation for 28 unions, now calls for a new national strategy in order to recruit more international talent to Denmark.

“We have to recognize Denmark currently is not among the preferred countries of international talent. We must therefore significantly increase our recruitment efforts,” Lisbeth Lintz, head of the organisation, said in a press release.

“But if we are to be able to do that, we have to ensure that we don’t have problems with social dumping and a lack of integration at the same time. Otherwise, I cannot imagine that there will be political support for increasing international recruitment.”

In June The Copenhagen Post reported that according to a study by KRAKA, internationals have played a huge role in boosting Denmark’s GDP since 2008.

Since then, the country’s total number of employed workers has grown by 265,000, with foreigners accounting for almost 200,000 of the total. Today, they account for one in every eight wage earners in Denmark.

A waste of talent

But according to the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations only 35 percent of internationals who studied in Denmark are working in the country two years after graduation.

That is, according to the organisation, a waste of talent.

And the umbrella organisation, which represents about 480.000 members spanning across 28 member organisations, now warns that Denmark will suffer in the increasing competition for international talent with other European countries if serious actions are not taken.

Following the government’s plan to establish a permanent tripartite institution Lintz therefore calls for a new national strategy, which should include initiatives in recruitment, settling and retention.

“Even if the current record high employment rate continues, we will be heavily dependent on international labour. We already are today, but we will be even more so in the future,” Lintz said.

Top company warns too

A similar warning – that Denmark will suffer in the future battle for international talent – came from the Danish hearing healthcare giant Demant in June.

In an interview with The Copenhagen Post the company’s SVP HR, Henrik Christiansen, said that “if we as a society really want to be an attractive destination for internationals, it’s crucial that companies, organsiations and the authorities work even closer together.”

Christiansen reflected on how companies map their customers’ journeys to get a deeper understanding of their needs. According to the SVP HR the same approach needs to be applied to newcomers to Denmark.



According to Christiansen, you can map their journey over three different phases: the decision phase, the relocation phase and the settling phase. And newcomers tend to have different questions and concerns across the three phases, he contends.

“If we could get a better understanding of the moments that really matter, we would be better off and able to deliver on the ambition of making Denmark a top destination country for internationals,” Christiansen said.