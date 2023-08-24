News
50 horses found in mass grave at notorious Jylland farm
“The smell of rot hung heavily in the air,” said a DR reporter on the excavation site at Stutteri Viegård breeding ground yesterday.
InOut
TheCopenhagenPost
General
TheCopenhagenPost
News
Burning a holy scripture in public will result in a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.
Lena Hunter
News
Local residents want it. Several parties oppose it. Is the commune taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict? The committee chair says no, and points to existing Israels Plads.
Lena Hunter
InOut
TheCopenhagenPost
Sports
TheCopenhagenPost
Activities
Julia Schenner
General
But a mass exodus from the labour market would create a ‘hole’ in the economy, cautions Berlingske.
Lena Hunter