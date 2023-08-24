50 horses found in mass grave at notorious Jylland farm

“The smell of rot hung heavily in the air,” said a DR reporter on the excavation site at Stutteri Viegård breeding ground yesterday. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Login Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Looking for a company subscription? Get in touch

The carcasses will be examined to determine whether there are signs of animal abuse. (photo: Pixabay)

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Login Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Looking for a company subscription? Get in touch

"The smell of rot hung heavily in the air," said a DR reporter on the excavation site at Stutteri Viegård breeding ground yesterday.