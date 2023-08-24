Podcasts

Copenhagen’s M4 metro line is being extended 

Sarah Oueslati
August 24th, 2023

Five new metro stations in Sydhavn are being added to the M4 line, and an M5 line is in the works, too.

The Copenhagen’s metro system is expanding. (photo: Fabio Mascio/ Unsplash)

Five new metro stations in Sydhavn are being added to the M4 line, and an M5 line is in the works, too.

