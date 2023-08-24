Copenhagen’s M4 metro line is being extended 

Most popular
This Week in Copenhagen: A harbour festival, sports events, indie films and a Nordic art fair
Trial begins for undercover Danish IS recruit abandoned by intelligence services
New law: Koran burning will be banned
Burning a holy scripture in public will result in a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.
Lena Hunter
Majority votes yes to new ‘Palestine Square’
Local residents want it. Several parties oppose it. Is the commune taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict? The committee chair says no, and points to existing Israels Plads.
Lena Hunter
Raise your feathers: World-class players battle for the title in Copenhagen
Watch Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ outdoors at the Botanical Garden
Julia Schenner
Almost a quarter of Danish workforce could retire early
But a mass exodus from the labour market would create a ‘hole’ in the economy, cautions Berlingske.
Lena Hunter