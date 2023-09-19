Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

History

Other

1150

Editorial

Dear Minister: Wake up, it’s 2023

Uffe Jørgensen Odde
September 19th, 2023

Share

It’s hard to find a report or companies that don’t demonstrate a need for more internationals. Nevertheless it’s like time is standing still; nothing is really happening.

Uffe Jørgensen Odde, Editor-in-Chief. Photo: Bjørn Pierri Enevoldsen.

Every year on the first Tuesday in October, the Folketing opens and a new parliamentary season begins with debates, votes in parliament, etc. 

The debate on bringing more internationals into Denmark acquired new traction this summer, as the need for more smart minds on the labour market became increasingly urgent. 

But if you ask me, it’s like time is standing still; nothing is really happening. 

And it looks like nothing is going to happen despite an obvious need for more internationals.

In a recent interview Minister of Employment Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen made it clear that Socialdemokratiet – the largest party in the SVM government – refuses to invite e.g. African skilled labour to Denmark as proposed by Moderaterne this summer.

I guess it’s fair to say that Danish politics is back to normal: Everything – or at least a lot – is about being tough on immigration.

But it’s 2023.

And Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen and her colleagues in the government and parliament should wake up and get their hands into the matter in the coming political season.

Here are four jobs that need to be done:

1. A smoother path
According to various organisations – from trade unions to  employee associations – Denmark needs to attract a lot more internationals to keep up with industry development in the years to come. 

At the same time, other European countries are facing the exact same problems, leading to tough international competition for skilled workers.

But we also know that coming to Denmark can be a challenge because of the bureaucracy for both the individual and the hiring companies. 

It’s crucial that responsible MPs crack that nut and ensure a smoother path for entering the Danish labour market. 

2. Tell the truth
For decades the Danish political debate has been harsh when it comes to immigration from certain countries or regions. 

For decades it has been the standard in Danish politics that if you want to reach out for power, you must be tough on integration and immigration.

It’s time to change that. 

It’s time to embrace internationals in Denmark.

It’s time to openly tell the Danish people that if we want to develop the Welfare State, ensuring that it won’t turn into a shadow of itself, everyone has to understand and recognise the need for newcomers from all over the world.

Yes, it may – at least for a period of time – lead to English speaking doctors, engineers, teachers, nurses and the like.

Some MPs already embraced this approach. But we need many more to do the same.

3. Inclusion
Too many internationals leave Denmark too soon.

Some, because they are transferred to another division in the company they work for.

But too many leave for other reasons, such as the lack of feeling welcomed or a sense of belonging.

How can cooperation between companies and authorities be strengthened in order to ensure a smoother inclusion in Danish society in general, and local communities in particular?

4. What Elvis sang
“A little less conversation, a little more action, please…”

The song by Elvis Presley is obviously about something else, but it’s absolutely relevant. 

It’s hard to find a report, statistics, or companies that don’t demonstrate a need for more internationals in Denmark. 

The platform is burning…

So, what are we waiting for?

Share

Most popular

News round up

Families with children leave Copenhagen

1

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Nicolai Kampmann

News

New income requirements for international workers effective from October 1

2

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

Internationals in large numbers keep coming to Copenhagen

3

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Opinion

Welcome to all new internationals!

4

Nicolai Kampmann

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Wage transparency: What do employees earn at Copenhagen University?

The range across the whole institution is DKK 19,972 to 121,919 per month. Find out what every employee group is earning at Denmark’s oldest and top-ranked university in 2023.

Lena Hunter

News

New income requirements for international workers effective from October 1

Lena Hunter

News round up

Ukrainian refugees can live and work in Denmark until 2025

Lena Hunter

News

Increased whooping cough epidemic in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Editorial

Internationals are coming – and the government is sitting on its hands

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Explainer

‘Fredagsbar’: Why Danes drink at their universities on Fridays

Avi Gopani

News round up

Hosts and hotels still waiting for Booking.com to pay

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Danish fund invests in startup founded by internationals

Pratik Hariharan

Business

60 nationalities work side by side: How Boozt works with inclusion

Eric Maganga

News round up

Apple CEO visiting Denmark

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Nicolai Kampmann

News

Ethics Council: Raise the abortion limit to the 18th week

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Things we learned on our holiday

Mackindergarten

Business

How Moderaterne’s fast-track work-permit would benefit internationals

Lena Hunter

News round up

Families with children leave Copenhagen

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Ticket prices to increase

Travel by trains will be up to 13 percent more expensive next year.

TheCopenhagenPost

Life in Denmark

Internationals in large numbers keep coming to Copenhagen

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News round up

News round up: New flight routes to open

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Welcome to all new internationals!

Nicolai Kampmann

This Week in Copenhagen

This Week in Copenhagen: Music, food and exhibitions

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Internal battle in government on internationals

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Did you read: Denmark ranks low on large expat lifestyle survey

Sarah Oueslati

News round up

Scheme is being extended and expanded to get more internationals into the labour market

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Explainer

A hotdog with “Rød Pølse” is part of Danish cuisine 

Avi Gopani

We Make Denmark Work

Worked in a warehouse: Now Andrei advises C-level executives

Leticia Bossi

Latest Podcast

News round up

Au pairs skip the Danish lessons

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Political fumble: How Pape lost it

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Opinion

A sober month in Copenhagen

Owen O'Sullivan

News

New report reveals why digital talents leave Denmark

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News round up

News round up: Chairman of the trade union movement dismiss need for more internationals

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Calls for reforms to attract more internationals

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

My Copenhagen

“It felt like home because musicians are the same everywhere”

Leticia Bossi

News

Economist warns: Prices will increase

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Editorial

Dear Minister: Wake up, it’s 2023

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News round up

“A term like ‘ethnic pain’ is racist, bizarre, diffuse”

TheCopenhagenPost

Science

New study: Smoking doubling the risk of depression

Pratik Hariharan

General

Danish makes your life easier

Ramsiha Ali

Life in Denmark

Minister rejects call for greater international workforce

Minister of Employment Ane Halsboe Jørgensen does not want to open Denmark’s borders to more foreign workers

TheCopenhagenPost

General

Surge in nicotine pouch usage among Danish youths

Avi Gopani

General

News roundup: Police officers are angry with the prime minister, climate politician kicked out of her group

TheCopenhagenPost