Economist warns: Prices will increase

News
Wage transparency: What do employees earn at Copenhagen University?
The range across the whole institution is DKK 19,972 to 121,919 per month. Find out what every employee group is earning at Denmark’s oldest and top-ranked university in 2023.
Lena Hunter
Editorial
Internationals are coming – and the government is sitting on its hands
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Life in Denmark
Ticket prices to increase
Travel by trains will be up to 13 percent more expensive next year.
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
Scheme is being extended and expanded to get more internationals into the labour market
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
News round up
News round up: Chairman of the trade union movement dismiss need for more internationals
TheCopenhagenPost
Life in Denmark
Minister rejects call for greater international workforce
Minister of Employment Ane Halsboe Jørgensen does not want to open Denmark’s borders to more foreign workers
TheCopenhagenPost