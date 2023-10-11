Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

Business & Education

Other

1011

My Copenhagen

NYC artist Chris Rini on Danish monoculture, female violence, and how to spend 24 hours in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi
October 11th, 2023

Share

Chris Rini is an artist from New York City and the director and illustrator of the website bloodyelbow.

photo: Chris Rini

In our My Copenhagen series, international creatives give us their impressions of the Danish capital.

Chris Rini is an artist from New York City and the director and illustrator of the website bloodyelbow.

He is currently hosting an art documentary film series about AI and the arts at Husets Biograf. The next screening – taking place on October 19 – will be the movie CRUMB, directed by Terry Zwigoff. It will open the discussion on AI’s impact on the artist’s creative process.

He also documents Christiania in an illustrated journalism piece for which he is still looking for a publisher.

Where do you look for inspiration for your work?
I look at the body in motion and new forms that have never been seen before. This allows me to create a new visual representation of what violence is and how it allows men and women to express a different side of themselves.

I watch combat sports for a certain kind of catharsis. When I watch somebody truly struggling to overcome challenges in a cage fight, I deeply feel respect for them. Watching women being violent and being rewarded for it is very unique – as opposed to the traditional ideas of having to live out femininity. This kind of sport is not only about violence, but a much more complex set of emotions and motivations can be found.

My work is really about people trying to experience some sort of self-realization or personal redemption.

What are you most proud of creating and why?
My books. I have always wanted to publish books. I got hired to do regular editorial cartoons for a website and that allowed me to invest in doing a book series called The Fine Art of Violence. It is about the human body in motion – which is my subject matter – mixed with martial arts. I am actually about to publish my fourth book and that is something I am really proud of.

I settled in Denmark because this place is like Candyland. It’s like a fairy tale. I grew up in New York City during the crack epidemic of the 1980s. I’ve seen the city get better, but now it’s becoming a one-percenter playground. And here I feel like I can live a relatively luxurious life compared to what I had in America. The whole society is wealthy, not only one individual.

If you ask me if it was love at first sight, I would say… it was terrifying. After having lived in New York City for 43 years, I came to a new place where everything was strange and different. The war in Ukraine had just happened – making it scary at first but also exciting. It was like jumping out of a plane when you are not a hundred percent sure that parachutes are going to work.

My favourite observation about the Danes is that they are very straightforward. If you ask a Dane for information, they will always be helpful. I was really surprised by that, especially in a municipal setting like Copenhagen. While Danes have a reputation for not being friendly – on a very practical level – I have found Danes to be extremely helpful.

In Denmark, I never got used to many people not being able to accept foreigners living in Denmark and wanting everything to be Danish. I’ve gotten into some tough conversations with Danes, who thought it would be better to live in a monoculture. As an interracial person, I was really shocked by that statement. I don’t think people realize how extreme their views are on wanting to keep people with different nationalities separate. There is not only one way to be American or Danish, it is important to let other people’s ideas in. People can coexist.

Jeg kan tale… Har du sovet godt? Which means ‘Did you sleep well?’
I’ve been avoiding learning Danish. I wanted to focus on meeting people and building a network the first year, but now I should really start. I have been a terrible student my whole life, so it takes a little courage to return to the classroom.

My perfect 24 hours in Copenhagen would be… spending the day in the parks with my kids. The green spaces really are exceptional here. Afterwards, I would eat ramen outside – there is a good place in Østerbro. Next, I would attend a concert by the amazing Danish band called VS Doom with my wife and just dance the night away, followed by a good cappuccino at midnight somewhere in the city. It is an amazing place, and very romantic.

Something I’m excited to explore is… the gallery scene. I met another artist and we agreed we are going to attend more openings together. I have met some lovely people there who are doing great stuff. So, one of my goals is to attend more gallery openings in Copenhagen.

Share

Most popular

Guide

5 autumn holiday attractions an hour from Copenhagen

1

Leticia Bossi

News round up

New benefits rule for all immigrants: need two and a half years full-time work

2

Lena Hunter

News

Police increase security at Jewish and Israeli places in Copenhagen

3

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Hillary Clinton arrives for secret Denmark trip, and hotels hit by bed-bug infestation

4

TheCopenhagenPost

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News round up

New benefits rule for all immigrants: need two and a half years full-time work

The updated requirements are designed to encourage internationals to work more. Plus, police appeal for witnesses of a stabbing in Nørrebro yesterday, the Queen will attend a ceremony at the synagogue on Saturday, and mosquito bites are at a six-year high.

Lena Hunter

Guide

The 8 best museums to visit with children

Leticia Bossi

Culture

The real reason behind Denmark’s autumn holiday is… Potatoes

Avi Gopani

News

Synagogue cancels the biggest event of the year

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

No more red meat in Danish schools

Lena Hunter

News

Trade union chief alarmed by spike in hires from abroad: “domestic job-seekers are overlooked”

Lena Hunter

We Make Denmark Work

Seven years in Denmark: a Moldovan software engineer shares his workplace tips for newcomers

Leticia Bossi

News round up

Business: Ozempic brings more good news for Novo, and house prices in capital take off

TheCopenhagenPost

Guide

5 autumn holiday attractions an hour from Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

Opinion

Copenhagen on my mind

Nicolai Kampmann

My Copenhagen

NYC artist Chris Rini on Danish monoculture, female violence, and how to spend 24 hours in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

Things to do

Don’t miss Kulturnatten: Copenhagen’s annual one-night-only culture feast

Pratik Hariharan

News

Police increase security at Jewish and Israeli places in Copenhagen

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Flower bouquets destroyed outside Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Lena Hunter

News

Decision to rename ‘Palestine’s Square’ is postponed

Hamas’ attack on Israel has caused Copenhagen politicians hesitate on the renaming of a small square in Nørrebro to Palestine’s Square. The decision is postponed to an unknown date.

TheCopenhagenPost

Sponsored content

Stunning Danish brick facades: What you need to know about mursten

THIS IS SPONSORED CONTENT

News round up

Hillary Clinton arrives for secret Denmark trip, and hotels hit by bed-bug infestation

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

How to get pregnant in Denmark – when you need a little help

Olga Kudryavtseva

News

More cases of sexual harassment against au pairs are reported

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Tivoli announces its Halloween season

Avi Gopani

This Week in Copenhagen

Kulturnatten, high-quality dining and the world’s oldest amusement park

TheCopenhagenPost

Life in Denmark

A Haitian-French author’s survival guide to Denmark

Lena Hunter

News round up

Deadline to apply for post-Brexit residency expires 31 December 2023

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

Ethics Council warns against assisted dying despite political and public support

TheCopenhagenPost

Latest Podcast

Business

Danske Bank gives internationals a friend in Denmark

Nicolai Kampmann

News round up

Explosion in Copenhagen Nord Vest – police seal area

Lena Hunter

News

Seven gang members arrested for bomb and murder plot

Lena Hunter

We Make Denmark Work

A high-flying Indian tech talent shares his experience making it in Denmark

Pratik Hariharan

News round up

Housing market flooded as thousands of owners sell fast

Lena Hunter

Business

SAS flies on – leaving shareholders behind

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Cleaning up the Danish language

Conrad Molden

Politics

Unpopular government tries to find a path to voters’ hearts

TheCopenhagenPost
Soo Jin and Soo-Kyung Hong

My Copenhagen

Two top Korean musicians on the perfect 24 hours in Copenhagen

Avi Gopani

Editorial

Mette, why don’t you thank all the hardworking internationals?

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Copenhagen homeowners to get big tax breaks

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Danish banks report highest half-year profits since the financial crisis

Lena Hunter

This Week in Copenhagen

Architecture Day, a youth film fest, and a secret-location gig

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Danish foreign minister in Kyiv for historic EU membership talks

Lena Hunter

News

New income requirements for international workers effective from October 1

Lena Hunter