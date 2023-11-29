Royal family gathers for Christmas after conflict

News round up

Who gets an interview, Sara or Zainab? Racism documentary tests Danish labour market

Is Sara or Zainab more likely to be called for a job interview, if their application and qualifications are identical? Here’s what TV2’s new documentary found out. Plus, a study finds migrant construction workers’ accidents are systematically underreported, and the Danish foreign minister joins Arab and Muslim counterparts to discuss peace options in Israel and Palestine

Lena Hunter