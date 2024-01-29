Podcasts

Copenhagen Fashion Week begins today

Lena Hunter
January 29th, 2024

From 29 January to 2 February, Copenhagen Fashion Week will bring together the leading names in the Nordic scene for five days of AW24 runways, events, talks, presentations, and activations.

Backstage at Gestuz SS24. Photo: CPHFW/@tonyamatyu

From 29 January to 2 February, Copenhagen Fashion Week will bring together the leading names in the Nordic scene for five days of AW24 runways, events, talks, presentations, and activations.

