Politics
Mayor resigns after MeToo case
Too much to drink and inappropriate behavior towards women at a party has caused Mayor Henrik Hvidesten in Ringsted to resign from his post.
News
Nurses get a salary boost after their trade union and Danske Regioner have negotiated the collective agreement for the next two years
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
TheCopenhagenPost
Politics
Rachid Moutiq
News round up
Lena Hunter
Culture
Japan’s National Day is on Friday 23 February. Read about the traditional celebrations and find resources for Japanese networks and events in Denmark.
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
TheCopenhagenPost
Politics
Science Report
Podcast
Coping in Copenhagen
News round up
The world’s best football team was too hot to handle for Copenhagen last night. The number of births in Denmark decreases. Tourism is booming on the North Sea, while attractions are closed on Sjælland in the winter
TheCopenhagenPost