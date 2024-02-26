Nurses get a pay day

Most popular
News round up
Survey: Danes want EU policies that focus on climate, security and migration
Lena Hunter
News round up
12 Danish NGOs issue joint call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The organisations fear a planned expansion of the Israeli ground operation in Rafah will become “the deadliest and most destructive chapter of the war to date”. Plus, Denmark’s first community hospital kicks off national drive to improve local care, the EU adopts tougher environmental crime penalties, and Danish banks are turning record profits.
Lena Hunter
Politics
Danish PM fields NATO criticism: “Of course Ukraine aid counts as defence spend”
Lena Hunter
News round up
Denmark enters long term commitment with Ukraine – covid study calms fear of late effects
TheCopenhagenPost
News
Minister of Education: “It seems that the cord is a little too long”
Cases of violent behavior among school kids in Køge and Odense cause the Minister of Education Mattias Tesfaye to tighten the order for the country’s schools.
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
Lena Hunter
Podcast
Coping in Copenhagen: Busy bridges, Østerbro athleisure and the Aarhus iTunes heist
Coping in Copenhagen
Politics
“As open as possible, as safe as necessary”: How the ideals of research can adapt to modern security threats
Science Report
News round up
Hundreds of thousands of citizens will have income seized by Danish Debt Agency
Lena Hunter
Life in Denmark
Came to Denmark by chance – then he got a letter from the King
The journey of Pushpinder Singh Dhanjal is a shared story of many immigrants who come to Denmark – only with an unusual twist. Today, he is an ambassador for the Immigration Museum and a travel company, and speaks Danish meget godt.
Pratik Hariharan