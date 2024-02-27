News
Unions criticise Denmark’s push for international health workers
Trade unions in Denmark and abroad criticize Denmark for bringing in nurses and health personnel from countries that themselves lack the workforce
News round up
Lena Hunter
News round up
The organisations fear a planned expansion of the Israeli ground operation in Rafah will become “the deadliest and most destructive chapter of the war to date”. Plus, Denmark’s first community hospital kicks off national drive to improve local care, the EU adopts tougher environmental crime penalties, and Danish banks are turning record profits.
Lena Hunter
Politics
Lena Hunter
News round up
TheCopenhagenPost
News
Cases of violent behavior among school kids in Køge and Odense cause the Minister of Education Mattias Tesfaye to tighten the order for the country’s schools.
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
Lena Hunter
Podcast
Coping in Copenhagen
Politics
Science Report
News round up
Lena Hunter
Life in Denmark
The journey of Pushpinder Singh Dhanjal is a shared story of many immigrants who come to Denmark – only with an unusual twist. Today, he is an ambassador for the Immigration Museum and a travel company, and speaks Danish meget godt.
Pratik Hariharan