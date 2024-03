A 13-year-old girl was murdered in Hjallerup, Nordjylland on Monday evening. A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl who attended the same school as the victim have been arrested, though the girl was later released. There is heavy police presence in the North Jylland town, roadblocks and dogs as investigations get underway, as well as crisis response operations to support parents and students at the school. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

The 13-year-old victim was found with severe injuries at Gravensgade 16 in Hallerup, Nordjylland. Photo: The Copenhagen Post

