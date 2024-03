A new study on the gender gap in job loss on the Danish labour market has found that women find it harder to reenter the workplace, and suffer greater short term income reduction, while men lose more overall. Amongst parents with dependent children, mothers are hit harder than fathers, and low-education mothers fare the worst of all. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Photo: Pixabay

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

A new study on the gender gap in job loss on the Danish labour market has found that women find it harder to reenter the workplace, and suffer greater short term income reduction, while men lose more overall. Amongst parents with dependent children, mothers are hit harder than fathers, and low-education mothers fare the worst of all.