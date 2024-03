Increased conscription in Denmark will reduce the annual labour supply by some 2,100 years of man-power across several sectors, according to calculations by Dansk Industri. Therefore, the coming need for more Danish and international labour is high, says the association. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Photo: Forsvaret

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Increased conscription in Denmark will reduce the annual labour supply by some 2,100 years of man-power across several sectors, according to calculations by Dansk Industri. Therefore, the coming need for more Danish and international labour is high, says the association.