Danske Bank announces it will drop fossil fuel investments in multi-billion sell-off

Most popular
Life in Denmark
Children and young people on temporary residence permits suffer stress and uncertainty
A significant number of children and young people living on temporary residence permits in Denmark struggle with dissatisfaction, stress and loneliness due to the uncertain nature of their residency status, according to research by VIA University and Save the Children.
Célestine Decloedt
Opinion
Hiring healthcare professionals from India and the Philippines can benefit all parties
Ulrik Beck
Denmark’s healthcare sector is under pressure. Statistics show that cross-border partnerships to train and hire professionals from abroad can relieve a labour shortage in one country, and drive up the number of people pursuing a career in care in the other. Who loses?
Art & Culture
EVENT: Photography, wine, and good company near Copenhagen City Hall
The Copenhagen Post
News round up
Employees in Copenhagen try shorter working weeks – Pride demands a stand from sponsors on Gaza
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
Politicians support renaming Russian embassy street to ‘Aleksej Navalnyjs Gade’
Lena Hunter
News
Downtown Copenhagen has become a destination to sightsee – rarely a place to shop
More and more shops in Copenhagen closing, leaving empty shells on the high-street. The inner-city has become a place to go out to eat – a place for well-off people.
TheCopenhagenPost