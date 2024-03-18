Podcasts

News

Støjberg: Danish citizenship applicants must recognize the state of Israel

Lena Hunter
March 18th, 2024

Danmarksdemokraterne has put forth a new motion that foreigners applying for citizenship in Denmark should be required to recognize Israel as a state.

Chair of Danmarksdemokraterne Inger Støjberg. Photo: News Øresund

Danmarksdemokraterne has put forth a new motion that foreigners applying for citizenship in Denmark should be required to recognize Israel as a state.

