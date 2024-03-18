News
Støjberg: Danish citizenship applicants must recognize the state of Israel
Danmarksdemokraterne has put forth a new motion that foreigners applying for citizenship in Denmark should be required to recognize Israel as a state.
News round up
The government has lost its parliamentary majority after a member of Venstre has left the party in protest against a CO2 tax and the party’s participation in the government. The Minister of the Environment will not meet Copenhagen’s wish for more fossil-free zones, and Novo Nordisk is a step behind Eli Lilly in the fight over obesity medicine in the US
TheCopenhagenPost
Business & Education
Rachid Moutiq
Life in Denmark
Célestine Decloedt
News round up
“The raccoon population is on the rise in Germany, and we can expect more here in the future,” says a project coordinator from the Wadden Sea National Park. Plus, Christiania’s infamous Pusher Street will be dug up by craftsmen on April 6 and the “world is invited to help and take a cobblestone as a souvenir”, and Bornholmers flock to crisis preparation course as the government’s “What If?” campaign begins.
Lena Hunter
News
EU red tape is barring the processing of a significant number of asylum seekers in Denmark, who are instead forced to lead uncertain lives on the fringes of society and the system. As the bloc grapples with updating its policy, several Danish NGOs are calling on the integration minister to make an exception in Denmark to speed things along.
Lena Hunter