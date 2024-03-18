Navigating LEI Registration in 2024: A Nordic Guide

News round up

Local hunter shoots raccoon in West Jutland

“The raccoon population is on the rise in Germany, and we can expect more here in the future,” says a project coordinator from the Wadden Sea National Park. Plus, Christiania’s infamous Pusher Street will be dug up by craftsmen on April 6 and the “world is invited to help and take a cobblestone as a souvenir”, and Bornholmers flock to crisis preparation course as the government’s “What If?” campaign begins.

Lena Hunter