Politics

European Parliament divided on Migration Pact ahead of vote

As the EU Parliament prepares to vote this week on a package of new laws on immigration and asylum, many of the proposals remain controversial.

After years of struggle by EU countries to manage migrant arrivals into the bloc, the European Commission proposed the ‘New Pact on Migration and Asylum’ in September 2020, aimed at establishing a clear and common framework for handling migration Whether that can be seen through will be tested this Wednesday 10 April, when the 705-seat […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

News

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs