New principal of Copenhagen Business School sharpens social and green agenda
This story originally appeared in Science Report Professor of economics Peter Møllgaard is familiar with university corridors and, to put it mildly, familiar with bearing the responsibility for ensuring links between universities, business and politicians. It leads to the top of Scandinavia’s largest business university. From 1 June, Peter Møllgaard will take over as the […]
-
Listen to the story of historic Danish composer Carl Nielson while hiking his new long-distance trail
·
Danish composer Carl Nielsen grew up on the island of Fyn, and in his youth joined the military orchestra in…
-
The Your-Mom-is-Visiting Tour of Copenhagen
·
Your mom is visiting you in Copenhagen! Yayy!! But also, Oh No!!!
-
More and more international couples come to Denmark to be wed
·
Rather simple marriage conditions are bringing international couples to wed in Denmark. The number of international couples marrying in Denmark…
-
“Yes” to collective agreement for government employees
·
An average salary increase of 7.4 percent for government employees is in place.
-
Free cakes for Copenhagen nursing homes at Queen Margrethe’s birthday
·
It has become a new classic to mark Queen Margrethe’s birthday with cakes for the city’s nursing home residents. Tuesday…
-
Two Danish Palm d’Or nominees at Cannes Film Festival 2024
·
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from 14 to 25 May 2024, two films with a Danish connection…
-
Internationals have a voice – but it’s not easy to be heard
·
On Saturday 30 internationals met at Copenhagen Post’s premises. The atmosphere was energetic and the engagement great, as the participants…
-
High likelihood of shooting stars at the new Dark Sky Park Mandø this summer
·
The small island of Mandø is located off the Danish west coast, in the UNESCO World Heritage recognised waters of…
-
Jagger burger chain in name dispute with legendary rock singer
·
The Danish burger chain Jagger is embroiled in a name dispute with frontman of the band The Rolling Stones Mick…
-
Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app
·
Denmark and the Czech Republic have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a pan-European ‘digital identity wallet’. At an EU…
-
BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence threatens to sue Ministry for unfair dismissal
·
Ex-Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer is threatening to sue the Ministry of Defense for unfair dismissal, according to information in…
-
Demand for crisis preparation and response courses soars
·
In just a few years, the number of signups for the Association for Emergency Preparedness’ crisis preparation courses has exploded. …
