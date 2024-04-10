Business & Education

New principal of Copenhagen Business School sharpens social and green agenda

From June, economist and climate council chairman Peter Møllgaard can add principal at CBS to the list of titles.

Peter Møllgaard is the new principal at CBS. Photo: CBS
Ghita Nidam Moller

This story originally appeared in Science Report Professor of economics Peter Møllgaard is familiar with university corridors and, to put it mildly, familiar with bearing the responsibility for ensuring links between universities, business and politicians. It leads to the top of Scandinavia’s largest business university. From 1 June, Peter Møllgaard will take over as the […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs