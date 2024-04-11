Your basket is currently empty!
Employment and Integration Mayor wants more schooling options in Copenhagen
Copenhagen’s Employment and Integration Mayor Jens-Krisitian Lütken has called for more privatskoler (private schools) and friskoler (free schools) to be established in the new neighbourhoods of Nordhavn, Jernbanebyen, and Østhavnen, citing a growing demand for independent schooling options among Copenhageners. Speaking to Altinget, Lütken said that folkeskoler (public schools) have dominated the schooling landscape in […]
Listen to the story of historic Danish composer Carl Nielson while hiking his new long-distance trail
Danish composer Carl Nielsen grew up on the island of Fyn, and in his youth joined the military orchestra in…
The Your-Mom-is-Visiting Tour of Copenhagen
Your mom is visiting you in Copenhagen! Yayy!! But also, Oh No!!!
More and more international couples come to Denmark to be wed
Rather simple marriage conditions are bringing international couples to wed in Denmark. The number of international couples marrying in Denmark…
“Yes” to collective agreement for government employees
An average salary increase of 7.4 percent for government employees is in place.
Free cakes for Copenhagen nursing homes at Queen Margrethe’s birthday
It has become a new classic to mark Queen Margrethe’s birthday with cakes for the city’s nursing home residents. Tuesday…
Two Danish Palm d’Or nominees at Cannes Film Festival 2024
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from 14 to 25 May 2024, two films with a Danish connection…
Internationals have a voice – but it’s not easy to be heard
On Saturday 30 internationals met at Copenhagen Post’s premises. The atmosphere was energetic and the engagement great, as the participants…
High likelihood of shooting stars at the new Dark Sky Park Mandø this summer
The small island of Mandø is located off the Danish west coast, in the UNESCO World Heritage recognised waters of…
Jagger burger chain in name dispute with legendary rock singer
The Danish burger chain Jagger is embroiled in a name dispute with frontman of the band The Rolling Stones Mick…
Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app
Denmark and the Czech Republic have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a pan-European ‘digital identity wallet’. At an EU…
BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence threatens to sue Ministry for unfair dismissal
Ex-Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer is threatening to sue the Ministry of Defense for unfair dismissal, according to information in…
Demand for crisis preparation and response courses soars
In just a few years, the number of signups for the Association for Emergency Preparedness’ crisis preparation courses has exploded. …
