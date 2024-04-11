Education

STEM-universities told to cut Master’s degrees despite acute national demand for IT specialists

The idea is that reducing STEM-degree availability will channel more students into the shortage-hit welfare sector. But a study by the Danish Association of Masters and PhDs has found that this is not the outcome.

Limited Master’s degrees will cause an even bigger shortage of engineers say several interest groups. Photo: ITU
Lotte van den Hout

In June last year, the Folketing approved a higher education reform in Denmark, in which Master’s degrees will be shortened and 10 percent fewer places offered. The idea is that reducing STEM-degree availability will increase uptake in social and healthcare vocations and channel more workers into the shortage-hit welfare sector. But a study by the […]

