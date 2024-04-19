Last year, Toldstyrelsen (The Danish Customs Agency) seized record quantities of drugs at Denmark’s border with Germany. It also registered 4,000 drug cases—20 percent more than in 2022. As Denmark came to grips with those statistics, 18 sports bags and several loose packets of drugs weighing roughly 840 kilos washed up on the shores of […]
Drug busts in Denmark: Smuggling gone wrong or a sign of growing demand?
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career