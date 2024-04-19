Podcast

Coping in Copenhagen: Børsen, Burgers and layoffs

Join comedians and writers Abby, Owen and Marius every Friday as they pick through the week’s headlines and swap notes on life in the capital.

On this Friday’s show.

We talk about the burning down of Børsen.

The Danish burger that’s got Mick Jagger started up.

And Danish Crowns decided to close their abattoir in Ringsted.

As well as a record breaking build in Jutland.

