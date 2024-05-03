News

Novo Nordisk, DI and Maersk cut ties with Copenhagen Pride

Market giants Mærsk and Novo Nordisk, and private sector association DI have cut ties with Copenhagen Pride, citing “increased polticisation”, after the organisation in March pressured its partners to express support for Gaza.

The annual Copenhagen Pride Parade on Frederiksberg Allé in Frederiksberg in Copenhagen, 2029. Creative Commons license. Photo: Leif Jørgensen
Alexandra Kossolapova

Denmark’s largest business and employers organisation Dansk Industri (DI) has announced it is ending its partnership with Copenhagen Pride. Despite having supported Pride for years, “with the increased politicization we have experienced this year, it is our opinion that Copenhagen Pride is not currently the inclusive community that it was originally intended to be,” said […]

