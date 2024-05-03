Denmark’s largest business and employers organisation Dansk Industri (DI) has announced it is ending its partnership with Copenhagen Pride. Despite having supported Pride for years, “with the increased politicization we have experienced this year, it is our opinion that Copenhagen Pride is not currently the inclusive community that it was originally intended to be,” said […]
Novo Nordisk, DI and Maersk cut ties with Copenhagen Pride
