The deteriorating health of its marine environment frequently makes Denmark’s national headlines. Every year, the disposal and run-off of agricultural chemicals into the Danish sea causes oxygen depletion, suffocating plants and animals and turning thriving seabeds into bleached graveyards. The condition, known as hypoxia, has now become so widespread that, in the autumn of 2023, […]
Danish companies breach EU law, dump toxic waste into sea – Environment Ministry waves it through
