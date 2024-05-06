News

Distortion announces line-up for returned Nørrebro Street Party

Copenhagen’s outdoor festival Distortion announced its line-up for the free street party in Nørrebro on Thursday, after having been held for four consecutive years in Vesterbro.

The last Nørrebro Street Party for the Distortion festival took place in 2019. Photo: Gabriel Miranda
Lotte van den Hout

The annual Copenhagen street party Distortion will return to Nørrebro this year, after taking place for four consecutive years in Vesterbro. The electronic music event, spread over four days, will come to Nørrebro on 30 May, when acts will perform on forty stages spread throughout the neighborhood. On Instagram, Distortion announced it is taking a […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs