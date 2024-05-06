The annual Copenhagen street party Distortion will return to Nørrebro this year, after taking place for four consecutive years in Vesterbro. The electronic music event, spread over four days, will come to Nørrebro on 30 May, when acts will perform on forty stages spread throughout the neighborhood. On Instagram, Distortion announced it is taking a […]
Distortion announces line-up for returned Nørrebro Street Party
