January 18th, 2024: A 38-year-old Danish citizen landed at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca on a flight from the US. How it occurred, whether he surrendered peacefully or was apprehended by force, remains unknown. However, according to the Moroccan news agency H24, he was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking in Morocco by the […]
Mr. X: The mystery Dane arrested in Casablanca in January
