Spread over ten days, over 70 art institutions in Greater Copenhagen and Malmö will host over 150 events and exhibitions for this year’s edition of Art Matter Festival. The programme including performances, music, visual arts, talks and workshops in which everyone can participate. It’s the first time Art Matter has run in its current form […]
Art Matter festival brings 10 days of contemporary art to Copenhagen and Malmö
