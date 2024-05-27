Art

Art Matter festival brings 10 days of contemporary art to Copenhagen and Malmö

Art Matter displays contemporary art throughout the cities of Copenhagen and Malmö, with over 70 display spaces. Artists can show their art by talks, performances and exhibitions.

Photo: Art Matter Festival
Lotte van den Hout

Spread over ten days, over 70 art institutions in Greater Copenhagen and Malmö will host over 150 events and exhibitions for this year’s edition of Art Matter Festival. The programme including performances, music, visual arts, talks and workshops in which everyone can participate. It’s the first time Art Matter has run in its current form […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs