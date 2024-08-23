13 Sep: Social Beer Walk – A guided tour of Copenhagen harbour

Join us on our next Social Beer Walk at Copenhagen’s historic harbour, specifically designed in collaboration with Copenhagen Insight to unlock the city’s opportunities for Connect Club members. This is your key to Copenhagen!

Join us on our next Social Beer Walk at Copenhagen’s historic harbour, specifically designed in collaboration with Copenhagen Insight to unlock the city’s opportunities for Connect Club members. This is your key to Copenhagen!

Social Beer Walk & Copenhagen Harbour x Connect Club is a walking tour of Copenhagen harbour, led by the expert guides from Copenhagen Insight, where you’ll learn about the people and events that have shaped the Danish capital’s port and waterways.

The tour will not only illuminate Copenhagen’s history, but introduce you to new places, opportunities and fellow Connect Club members to help you make the most of living in the city.

Naturally, it’s paired with a delightful beer tasting of a fine selection of craft beers from Anarkist Brewery and Nørrebro Bryghus, or a non-alcoholic range from Anarkist and Rebæl.

Date and time: Friday 13 September, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Under Knippelsbro, at Rosforth & Rosforth, 1400 København K.

Register for the event here

Just want to sign up for our Connect Club? Click here.

Please remember to check your spam folder for our email.

We look forward to seeing you!

Read the Connect Club FAQ