Podcast

The Danish Connection: 30 September 2024

Photo: The Danish Connection

On this week’s episode we discuss the Maltese-flagged cargo ship ‘Ruby’ carrying thousands of tonnes of potentially explosive fertilizer from Russia, set to travel through Danish waters. The damaged ship is carrying seven times the amount of ammonium nitrate that caused the 2020 Beirut port blast. 

We look into why a sacred cloak from the Tupinambá indigenous people of Brazil was on display at a Danish museum for more than 300 years, why the museum agreed to return it and what you need to know about Denmark’s colonial past.

Finally, we discuss the arrest of Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson in Greenland. Watson was arrested in Greenland in July 2024 on his way to the North Pacific when he made a stop in Nuuk, Greenland, to refuel his ship. Japan has asked Denmark to extradite him for interfering with one of their whaling ships back in 2010.

