The Danish Connection: 13 October 2024

This week we discuss the attack near the Israeli embassy in Hellerup, where hand grenades were detonated by two Swedish youth and links to Iran have been rumoured, an ‘environmental disaster’ caused by severe oxygen depletion in the soil unfolding in an area larger than Funen and Zealand, causing serious environmental concerns, and everything you need to know about the WWII bunkers in Denmark capable of sheltering 61 percent of the population underground.

As always you can find us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Remember – this is your place to share enquiries, opinions and tales of the immigrant experience in Denmark – and we want to hear from you. Pop us a DM on Instagram or via email thedanishconnectionnews@gmail.com and let us know if you have a story you would like to contribute.

If you liked this episode and think it would be useful for someone you know – please share it with them!

In collaboration with @cphpost

Hosted by @__mariaeva__, @rachsheary and @Melissamarchi

Edited by @__mariaeva__

Music by @frandepian

Cover Picture by @kammarad

Broadcasting in @unionkbh