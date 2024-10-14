Podcast

The Danish Connection: 13 October 2024

Photo: The Danish Connection
The Copenhagen Connection

This week we discuss the attack near the Israeli embassy in Hellerup, where hand grenades were detonated by two Swedish youth and links to Iran have been rumoured, an ‘environmental disaster’ caused by severe oxygen depletion in the soil unfolding in an area larger than Funen and Zealand, causing serious environmental concerns, and everything you need to know about the WWII bunkers in Denmark  capable of sheltering 61 percent of the population underground.

As always you can find us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Remember – this is your place to share enquiries, opinions and tales of the immigrant experience in Denmark – and we want to hear from you. Pop us a DM on Instagram or via email thedanishconnectionnews@gmail.com and let us know if you have a story you would like to contribute.

If you liked this episode and think it would be useful for someone you know – please share it with them!

In collaboration with @cphpost
Hosted by @__mariaeva__@rachshearand @Melissamarchi
Edited by @__mariaeva__
Music by @frandepian 
Cover Picture by @kammarad 
Broadcasting in @unionkbh  

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

  • Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs