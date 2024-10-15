Event: Was that a joke…? How to survive Danish humour

If you’re going to live in Denmark for the next few years, this event is for you!

Dry, dark, and weird, spiced with sarcasm and self-irony. Well, yes, Danish humour can be difficult for expats and foreigners!

You may already have learned that Danish humour is a big part of daily life in Denmark. Both in professional settings, in private spheres, and in the oddly undefined overlap between those two that Danes tend to enjoy.

Too often, we have heard stories of humour gone wrong. Misinterpretations, assumptions, and even conflicts can be the outcome of intercultural humour misunderstandings. The aim of this interactive talk is to raise awareness and gain insights into the world of Danish humour.

Was that a joke…? How to survive Danish humour

Tuesday 29 October 2024, 19:00-21:00

Aftenskolernes Hus, Kbh NV LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP HERE

Professor Lita Lundquist and Interculturalist Kathy Borys Siddiqui will shed light on Danish humour, how to decode it, and hopefully enjoy it. Together we will cover the following topics:

National humour and identity

Misunderstandings and assumptions around Danish humour – National & International Perspectives

Understanding Danish humour

We’ll end this joyful evening by inviting travel book author and native Copenhagener Tom Nørgaard for tips and insights about up-and-coming areas of Copenhagen with an interesting industrial past: The Carlsberg City District, Nordhavn, Refshaleøen and Nordvest.

Sponsored by FOF København