2 Nov: Holte Vinlager annual Wine Festival 

In collaboration with Holte Vinlager we’re pleased to invite our readers and members of Connect Club to its annual wine festival, close to Copenhagen City Town Hall.

The traditional festival is a major event in the industry calendar, where you can meet more than 30 wine producers and taste more than 150 exceptional wines.

You’ll have the chance to speak to the producers themselves, as they present their latest bottles and share insights into their winemaking approach.

The event brings together growers from all over the world, offering a rare opportunity to learn about and taste wines from multiple regions under one roof.

Discount for subscribers and members of Connect Club

As a member of Connect Club, you will get a discount of DKK 100,- of the ticket price.

If you are a paid subscriber to The Copenhagen Post, we can offer you free entrance to the same time slot.

Please be aware that the discount is only valid on the time slot: Saturday 2 November 13.00 to 16.00.

