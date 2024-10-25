5 Nov: Election night with Kongressen.com

During the evening there will be talks from Kongressen’s editor-in-chief Anders Agner, campaign analyst Camilla Sebelius, legal analyst Ruben Sindahl, and social media analyst Katrine Villarreal, as well as film, ethnology and family planning experts, and live broadcasts from correspondents in Georgia, California and Pennsylvania.

Tuesday 5 November is election night in the US. Will America’s next president be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? And what will Congress look like for the next two years? The result will be critical for America’s political development in the near future – and the latest polls predict that both the presidential and congressional elections will be close.

Kongressen.com invites The Copenhagen Post readers to join them for an election night event, where the focus will be on the campaigns and the election.

During the evening there will be talks from Kongressen’s editor-in-chief Anders Agner, campaign analyst Camilla Sebelius, legal analyst Ruben Sindahl, and social media analyst Katrine Villarreal.

There will also be analyses from Danish film critic Ann Lind Andersen, ethnologist and lifestyle expert Julia Lahme, general secretary in The Danish Family Planning Association Majbrit Berlau, and more, plus live reports from correspondents in Georgia, California and Pennsylvania.

The event will take place at Kongressen.com’s headquarters at Ryesgade 106A on Østerbro.

The event is free for subscribers to The Copenhagen Post; send an email to lennart@cphpost.dk to sign up.

If you are not member but still want to join, you are very welcome. Tickets are DKK 195 and can be bought here.

Kongressen.com and The Copenhagen Post look forward to welcoming you to an exciting election night!