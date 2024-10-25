Connect Club

5 Nov: Election night with Kongressen.com

During the evening there will be talks from Kongressen’s editor-in-chief Anders Agner, campaign analyst Camilla Sebelius, legal analyst Ruben Sindahl, and social media analyst Katrine Villarreal, as well as film, ethnology and family planning experts, and live broadcasts from correspondents in Georgia, California and Pennsylvania. 

Photo: Kongressen
The Copenhagen Post

Tuesday 5 November is election night in the US. Will America’s next president be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? And what will Congress look like for the next two years? The result will be critical for America’s political development in the near future – and the latest polls predict that both the presidential and congressional elections will be close.

Kongressen.com invites The Copenhagen Post readers to join them for an election night event, where the focus will be on the campaigns and the election. 

During the evening there will be talks from Kongressen’s editor-in-chief Anders Agner, campaign analyst Camilla Sebelius, legal analyst Ruben Sindahl, and social media analyst Katrine Villarreal.

There will also be analyses from Danish film critic Ann Lind Andersen, ethnologist and lifestyle expert Julia Lahme, general secretary in The Danish Family Planning Association Majbrit Berlau, and more, plus live reports from correspondents in Georgia, California and Pennsylvania. 

The event will take place at Kongressen.com’s headquarters at Ryesgade 106A on Østerbro.

The event is free for subscribers to The Copenhagen Post; send an email to lennart@cphpost.dk to sign up.

If you are not member but still want to join, you are very welcome. Tickets are DKK 195 and can be bought here.

Kongressen.com and The Copenhagen Post look forward to welcoming you to an exciting election night!

TOP STORIES

  • Bestselling author of ‘The Year of Living Danishly’ Helen Russell on why she moved back to the UK after 12 years

    Bestselling author of ‘The Year of Living Danishly’ Helen Russell on why she moved back to the UK after 12 years

    After more than a decade living in Denmark, Russell shares why she made the move, how she’s coping, what she already misses, and the exciting new projects she’s working on. “It’s been a very tough decision. I love Denmark, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” she says.

  • Denmark launches first AI supercomputer

    Denmark launches first AI supercomputer

    The new Gefion AI supercomputer is one of the world’s fastest and will accelerate research and provide new opportunities in Danish academia and industry.

  • Navigating big love, big moves and big feelings

    Navigating big love, big moves and big feelings

    Experts believe it takes seven years to move into a new culture, according to leading Danish psychologist Jette Simon and therapist Vibeke Hartkorn. For expat couples, the challenges of starting a new life together in Denmark can put pressure on relationships, but emotions-focused therapy can help.

  • More and more Danes are working after retirement age

    More and more Danes are working after retirement age

    Politicians debate a lot these days about when you can retire. The reality shows that an increasing number of Danes like to work, even if they can withdraw from the labor market. Financial incentives help.

  • Environmental activist fears death in prison if extradited to Japan

    Environmental activist fears death in prison if extradited to Japan

    Canadian-born environmental activist Paul Watson has been in prison in Greenland for almost 100 days awaiting an extradition decision for a 14-year-old offence against a Japanese whaling vessel that he calls a “minor misdemeanor”. The 73-year-old had previously passed through Ireland, Switzerland, Monaco, France and the USA without trouble, before Greenlandic police arrested him in July.

  • Denmark too slow to ease recruitment rules for non-EU service workers, say industry associations

    Denmark too slow to ease recruitment rules for non-EU service workers, say industry associations

    When the Danish government in January presented the first of its schemes to make it easier to recruit foreign labour from outside the EU, it was hailed by the healthcare and service sectors as a timely and important policy shift. But while healthcare changes have been forthcoming, the service sector is still struggling, say the directors of the industry association Dansk Industri and one of the country’s largest private employers ISS.

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

  • Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs