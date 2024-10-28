The Danish Connection: 28 October 2024

This week, we talk about how the ruling Social Democrats party is faring in the polls and what’s currently on the government’s agenda. We also speak with Kelly Rasmussen about how new reforms to the Danish school system will impact international schools and families. Additionally, we discuss how the potential collapse of the AMOC ocean current (which regulates temperatures in Northern Europe) could be catastrophic for Denmark and its Nordic neighbors, resulting in much colder weather.

