Podcast

The Danish Connection: 28 October 2024

Photo: The Danish Connection

This week, we talk about how the ruling Social Democrats party is faring in the polls and what’s currently on the government’s agenda. We also speak with Kelly Rasmussen about how new reforms to the Danish school system will impact international schools and families. Additionally, we discuss how the potential collapse of the AMOC ocean current (which regulates temperatures in Northern Europe) could be catastrophic for Denmark and its Nordic neighbors, resulting in much colder weather.

TOP STORIES

  • Opioid dealers risk jailtime

    Abuse of opioids is spreading among young people in Denmark. The government has introduced 24 initiatives, one being that sale of opioids must lead to prison

  • North Zealand International School opens hundreds of new spots

    North Zealand International School in Hørsholm, 40 minutes from Copenhagen, is building a new headquarters that will double its capacity. “International and Danish students will spend a lot of time together,” says the Head of the School. The new building is set to open in 2025

  • Brit represents Denmark at world teachers’ awards

    The British Peter Tunna is the only candidate from Denmark for the International Curriculum Association Awards. He works at North Zealand International School and moved to Denmark 10 years ago.

  • Bestselling author of ‘The Year of Living Danishly’ Helen Russell on why she moved back to the UK after 12 years

    After more than a decade living in Denmark, Russell shares why she made the move, how she’s coping, what she already misses, and the exciting new projects she’s working on. “It’s been a very tough decision. I love Denmark, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” she says.

  • Huge economic growth in the Capital Region

    New figures from Danmarks Statistik show that the Capital Region’s GDP grew by 5.0 percent in 2023. Since 1993, GDP in the Capital Region has grown more than in the rest of the country.

  • Navigating big love, big moves and big feelings

    Experts believe it takes seven years to move into a new culture, according to leading Danish psychologist Jette Simon and therapist Vibeke Hartkorn. For expat couples, the challenges of starting a new life together in Denmark can put pressure on relationships, but emotions-focused therapy can help.

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

  • Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.

