Danish government strikes major green deal

Upon months of negotiations, the government and settlement parties can present a large green agreement. The Green Tripartite deal sets limits on how much nitrogen farmers can emit and will lead to the expansion of forests in Denmark

The political agreement is the legislative consequence of the agreement on a green tripartite, which the government entered in June with several organizations, including Denmark’s Nature Conservation Association and Agriculture & Food.

The agreement states that there may be potential to reduce Denmark’s CO2 emissions by up to 2.6 million tons in 2032.

In addition to the requirements for farmers’ nitrogen reductions, the green tripartite also implies that 250,000 hectares of new forest must be planted and five more national nature parks established.

The major reduction efforts for agriculture must begin in 2027.

Denmark announces world-first climate tax on agriculture – earmarks billions for rewilding

Correspondingly, around 140,000 hectares of low-lying land must be removed and no longer cultivated.

The ‘Agreement on a Green Denmark’ has been concluded between the government, SF, Liberal Alliance, Konservative and Radikale Venstre.

A historic agreement

It is a historic agreement, as Denmark will become the first country in the world to introduce a tax on agricultural emissions.

The broad political agreement means that the upcoming legislation will stand and permanently change the green transition in Denmark.