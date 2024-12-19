Americans visit Odense like never before

The number of American tourists in Hans Christian Andersen’s hometown is at a record high

Figures from VisitDenmark show that the number of American guests staying overnight in Odense has increased by a whopping 31% from 2023 to 2024, Turisme.nu reports.

It adds to the city’s increasing status as an attractive international destination.

This means in pure numbers that after the October statistics have been compiled, 17,481 American tourists have already stayed overnight in the city up to and including October 2024. It exceeds the total number of 14,629 from all of 2023.

American guests thus constitute the second largest “tourism nationality” after the Danes.

Only German tourists come to Odense in higher numbers.

Mentions in international media

Visit Odense believes that this is due to a targeted campaign, which has led to mentions in media such as Forbes, Vogue and The New York Times, among others.

Odense Mayor Peter Rahbæk Juel is very pleased:

“It is absolutely fantastic to see how Odense is increasingly attracting international guests. This growth among American tourists is not only a result of the general development in Danish tourism,” the mayor says and adds:

“It is also due to our targeted work to highlight Odense as a destination full of inspiring experiences and unique cultural heritage.”