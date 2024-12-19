Danish Originals S4 E10: Khurram Jamil

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Danish-Pakistani art collector and education entrepreneur Khurram Jamil introduces MILAAP, his exhibition space that situates contemporary art in dialogue with his own collection characterized by thought-provoking work from the Global South.

He shares his work on educational technology that brought him to Boston and New York from 2014 to 2020. And he describes the origin of his deep relationship with the artist collective SUPERFLEX.

Khurram selects a work by SUPERFLEX from the SMK collection.

(Photograph: Robert Damisch)