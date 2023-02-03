Denmark and UN team up to heat Ukrainian homes

The embattled city of Mykolaiv a recipient of some much-needed relief through a Danish partnership with UNOPS

Headed for Mykolaiv (photo: UNOPS)

During the first months of the War in Ukraine, the city of Mykolaiv was often in the news for bearing the brunt of Russian aggression.

The bombing of a hospital in the city last April remains one of the most powerful images during the initial weeks of the conflict.

At the time, Denmark pledged to help rebuild the city – a pledge that the Danes have shied away from.

This week it was announced that Danish co-operation with UNOPS – the UN’s arm of infrastructure improvement – will see some 50,000 homes heated in the Mykolaiv Region.

Thirteen mobile boiler houses have already been dispatched, and over a 1,000 generators and other critical supplies will arrive ahead of summer.

“Denmark stands firmly with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and democracy. Denmark is fully committed to continue our support – both when it comes to covering urgent needs and long-term reconstruction,” said the development minister, Dan Jørgensen.

“Ukraine was the largest recipient of Danish aid last year. A significant part of our support is channeled through UN partners such as UNOPS doing an extremely important job.”

Grateful and hopeful for more

The acting head of UNOPS, Jens Wandel, stated that the supplies will provide an immense boost to struggling communities needing electricity, water and heating.

Vitalii Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv Region, expressed his appreciation for the aid.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people of Denmark for standing by our side, and we look forward to further, mutually beneficial, co-operation,” said Kim.