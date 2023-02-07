Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W    February 7th, 2023

Share

Close to 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks formerly part of the Danish Defence will be dusted off and sent back into commission with the Ukrainians

A Leopard 1A5 in action for Germany (photo: Rainer Lippert)

Ukraine will see an influx of tanks in the coming months after weeks of negotiations with its allies came to a fruitful conclusion recently.

Denmark is poised to be among those donating tanks following news that the state is working on a deal with Germany that would send close to 100 of its former 1A5 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

The tanks were phased out of the Defence in around 2005 and sold to German company FFG in 2010.

It is hoped that a deal can be reached so the tanks can be quickly overhauled and dispatched to Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Ready at Ramstein: Denmark to pledge Ukraine aid at key defence summit 

Reliable, but has its flaws
The Leopard 1A5 was used by the Danish Defence in the 1990s and saw battle against Serb forces in Bosnia in 1994. 

The model is fitted with a less powerful barrel when compared to modern Leopard 2 tanks. The 1A5’s armor is also less protective than its successor. It is, however, very versatile and reliable. 

According to German news outlet Business Insider, a total of 187 Leopard 1 tanks have been approved to be sent to Ukraine by the German authorities – 99 of which were part of the Danish Defence. 

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

The doldrums of the Corona Crisis are in the rearview mirror as Denmark saw a record number of overnight stays last year

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

TheCopenhagenPost

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W

News

Denmark wants Russian athletes banned from Olympics

TheCopenhagenPost

International

Denmark rushes to assist in wake of devastating earthquake

Christian W

Denmark

Denmark’s largest hotdog lives in Odense

TheCopenhagenPost

Sponsored content

5 Bedste online casinoer i Danmark i 2023: test af de bedste danske online casinoer

TheCopenhagenPost

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Defence minister on leave following health scare

Christian W

Business

Estonia scandal hits Danske Bank hard on the bottom line

TheCopenhagenPost

Advertisement

Business

Government ready to step up support of green business

Christian W

Sponsored content

Sustainable Style: Shopping Copenhagen Bamboo’s Eco-Friendly Bambustøj

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Copenhagen to host 3×3 basketball Euros

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Joe & The Juice settles in big US gender discrimination case

Christian W

National

Top Five English-Language Theatre Trailblazers

Ben Hamilton

National

Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Museums Round-Up: Commencing countdown, engines on, for opening of new Cold War museum

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts
Victims must wait on average 617 days from crime is reported until the gavel falls (photo: Pixabay)

National

Record waiting time in court for victims seeking justice

Christian W

International

Denmark and UN team up to heat Ukrainian homes

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

News

Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

First school in Denmark to try out four-day week

Christian W

Activities

On Screens in February: Every British film is a Hogwarts reunion these days

Ben Hamilton

National

Rare bee sighted in Denmark following an absence of 50 years

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Huge dividends for Ørsted and Novo Nordisk shareholders

Ben Hamilton

National

Government finally warming up to opt-out organ donations

Christian W

National

Denmark soaks through wettest January in over 150 years

Christian W

National

Justice minister takes first step towards criminalising ‘stealthing’

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Denmark inks green growth collaboration with the US

Christian W

Activities

Ballet Review: A show-stopper so swan-like surely Serkis is pulling the strings

Ben Hamilton