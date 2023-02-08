Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W    February 8th, 2023

Share

2022 ended up being a historic year for the Danish shipping giant, which saw a surplus of 203 billion kroner 

The sun set on a fantastic year for Maersk (photo: Maersk)

With conflict, inflation and steep energy prices permeating every fabric of 2022, the year probably won’t go down as one of the best in history.

But that may not be the case for Danish shipping giant Maersk, which enjoyed a record-breaking financial result.

Maersk showed profits totalling 203 billion kroner in 2022 – the biggest profit a Danish company has ever posted. In doing so, the company beat its own 117.5 billion kroner record from 2021.

“2022 was remarkable in more than one way. While we report the best financial result in the history of the company, we have also taken the partnerships with our customers to a new level by supporting their supply chains end to end during highly disruptive times,” said Maersk CEO, Vincent Clerc.

“Our commitment to provide visibility and truly integrated logistics solutions continue to resonate strongly with our customers for whom it is a strategic imperative to make their supply chains more resilient and sustainable.”

READ ALSO: Maersk to be headed by non-Dane for first time in history

Less optimistic for 2023
Among the reasons for the success are an increased demand in the wake of the Corona Crisis and supply chaos on congested global shipping lanes.

Maersk is looking to savor the flavour, because it doesn’t expect 2023 to continue in the same steep upward trajectory.

With experts predicting an economic downturn on the horizon, Clerc said the firm faced “a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers”.

To this end, Maersk expects to land somewhere on par with 2020, when it generated profit of around 20 billion kroner.

Clerc only recently became the first foreign CEO of Maersk, taking over from retiring Søren Skou in December.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

The doldrums of the Corona Crisis are in the rearview mirror as Denmark saw a record number of overnight stays last year

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

TheCopenhagenPost

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W

News

Denmark wants Russian athletes banned from Olympics

TheCopenhagenPost

International

Denmark rushes to assist in wake of devastating earthquake

Christian W

Denmark

Denmark’s largest hotdog lives in Odense

TheCopenhagenPost

Sponsored content

5 Bedste online casinoer i Danmark i 2023: test af de bedste danske online casinoer

TheCopenhagenPost

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Defence minister on leave following health scare

Christian W

Business

Estonia scandal hits Danske Bank hard on the bottom line

TheCopenhagenPost

Advertisement

Business

Government ready to step up support of green business

Christian W

Sponsored content

Sustainable Style: Shopping Copenhagen Bamboo’s Eco-Friendly Bambustøj

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Copenhagen to host 3×3 basketball Euros

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Joe & The Juice settles in big US gender discrimination case

Christian W

National

Top Five English-Language Theatre Trailblazers

Ben Hamilton

National

Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Museums Round-Up: Commencing countdown, engines on, for opening of new Cold War museum

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts
Victims must wait on average 617 days from crime is reported until the gavel falls (photo: Pixabay)

National

Record waiting time in court for victims seeking justice

Christian W

International

Denmark and UN team up to heat Ukrainian homes

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

News

Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

First school in Denmark to try out four-day week

Christian W

Activities

On Screens in February: Every British film is a Hogwarts reunion these days

Ben Hamilton

National

Rare bee sighted in Denmark following an absence of 50 years

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Huge dividends for Ørsted and Novo Nordisk shareholders

Ben Hamilton

National

Government finally warming up to opt-out organ donations

Christian W

National

Denmark soaks through wettest January in over 150 years

Christian W

National

Justice minister takes first step towards criminalising ‘stealthing’

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Denmark inks green growth collaboration with the US

Christian W

Activities

Ballet Review: A show-stopper so swan-like surely Serkis is pulling the strings

Ben Hamilton