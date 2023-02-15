Fewest new companies registered in years

The number of newly-registered companies was down by 20 percent last year and settled at the lowest mark since 2014

It was all quiet on the entrepreneurship front in 2022 (photo: Pixabay)

According to new figures from the Danish chamber of commerce, Dansk Erhverv, 2022 was far from a banner year when it came to entrepreneurship.

The figures revealed that 26,721 new companies were registered in Denmark last year – down by 20 percent compared to 2021 and the lowest number since 2014.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in insecurity regarding supply chains of electricity, petrol, gas and food products,” said Jasmina Pless, Dansk Erhverv’s head of entrepreneur policy.

“That has led to massive price increases on basic goods that are necessary to run a business.”

READ ALSO: Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Has the tide turned?

The good news is that the downward trend seems to have turned in the last quarter of 2022.

Pless said that falling inflation levels and a pledge by Denmark’s new government across the middle to pump 300 million kroner into a new strategy for entrepreneurs may have helped turn the tide.

Check out the entire Dansk Erhverv report here (in Danish).