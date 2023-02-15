Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Government has teamed up with dozens of firms to take part in the RebuildUkraine conference in Warsaw this week

Warsaw is hosting the RebuildUkraine conference this week (photo: Facebook/RebuildUkraine)

Foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is in Warsaw today to take part in the opening of the ReBuildUkraine conference.

With him are 28 Danish companies and two financial institutions as part of partnerships with industry advocacy group Dansk Industri and the Danish Board of District Heating.

“We want to enter into a new phase of co-operation with Ukraine. We must bring Danish company solutions into play to help solve problems on the ground and generate growth and jobs in Ukraine,” said Rasmussen.

“It’s important when we consider long-term rebuilding in regards to jobs, infrastructure and a future for Ukrainians.

Expertise o’plenty

Rasmussen said that Danish companies have expertise relating to some of the most pressing issues facing Ukraine – such as water and heating supply, water quality and infrastructure.

Rasmussen will also meet with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, tol discuss continued support to Ukraine, security policy and energy.

Denmark’s pavilion at the conference is among the biggest there.

