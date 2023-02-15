Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani    February 15th, 2023

Share

The Danes have been steadfast in their co-operation … underlined by the Caesar howitzers being sent to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and PM Mette Frederiksen were clipped in a video from the Ukrainian defense ministry (photo: screenshot)

Ukraine, led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reached out to thank Denmark for its help in its fight against Russia in a vide.

Denmark recently came through on giving Ukraine 19 Caesar howitzers, following a delay in production in France.

“A true friend knows that our fight is the fight of Europe. Thank you, Denmark,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote in a tweet that included a tribute video for Denmark.

The music in the background is an old Danish freedom song from 1945 by Aksel Schiøtz. Check out the video here.

READ ALSO: Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

A new symbol of this relationship
When Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Denmark gave its support to Ukraine. That support continues unflintchingly as the war nears the one-year mark.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said this week that it was time to step up supporting Ukraine even more.

Acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said he was looking into sending more munitions as Ukraine’s stockpiles dwindle. He also wouldn’t rule out sending fighter jets.

(photo: screenshot)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Government has teamed up with dozens of firms to take part in the RebuildUkraine conference in Warsaw this week

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W

News

Denmark wants Russian athletes banned from Olympics

Loïc Padovani

International

Denmark rushes to assist in wake of devastating earthquake

Thousands killed in Turkey and Syria, while many more left without homes following a powerful 7.8 magnitude quake 

Christian W

Denmark

Denmark’s largest hotdog lives in Odense

Loïc Padovani

Sponsored content

5 Bedste online casinoer i Danmark i 2023: test af de bedste danske online casinoer

This content is sponsored