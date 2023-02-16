Podcasts

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W    February 16th, 2023

Government inks deal with India to allow Danish expertise cleanse one of the world’s most famous … and polluted … rivers

The Ganges is as polluted as it is important (photo: Pixabay)

As rivers go, the Ganges is probably one of the most famous of its kind in the world. It’s up there alongside the Nile, the Amazon, the Yangtze and the Mississippi. 

Unfortunately, it’s also terribly polluted, a situation that India wants to remedy.

To this end, India’s PM Narendra Modi has turned to Danish water cleansing expertise for help.

READ ALSO: Danish-Indian relations further bolstered by visit of PM Narendra Modi

Help with G20 too
Initially, Denmark will assist with a study that will look into the pollution in more detail. That will set the stage for finding out how the Ganges can be cleaned in a sustainable way.

“The Ganges is of paramount importance to India – both religiously and practically as it delivers water to many Indians,” said development minister, Dan Jørgensen.

“So it’s serious that it is as polluted as it is – one of the most polluted in the world. We want to help clean it and we have outstanding water cleaning expertise in Denmark.”

India, which will host the G20 summit in September, has also requested Denmark’s help in preparing meetings and discussions relating to climate and the environment during the summit.

The invitation further underlines the green strategic partnership that the two countries signed in 2020.

“I’m proud that Denmark has been asked to contribute to this important process,” said Jørgensen.

“It’s something that we’ve worked on for a while now and it’s a chance for us to øbox above our weight’. We are a small country, but our solutions and experiences within the green transition can fortunately be of help to countries that are far larger than ours.”

