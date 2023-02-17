Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani    February 17th, 2023

Share

As water levels continue to rise globally, the Danish capital could look to Venice for inspiration in effort to keep water masses at bay

Denmark could find itself submerged if nothing is done (photo: NH Fischer)

As things stand right now, the global sea level will rise by one metre by the end of the century, according to the UN.

And with its low-laying flat landscape and numerous coastlines, Denmark is among the countries that could be severely impacted by such an occurance … including its capital, Copenhagen.

“Mega-cities on every continent will face serious impacts including Lagos, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Mumbai, Shanghai, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires and Santiago,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during a recent UN Security Council meeting.

900 million people in danger
If the UN numbers are right, a bit less than a billion people will be in trouble in front of rising sea levels. And some mega-cities from every continent will face serious impacts.

Multiple scientists are warning about the danger that is about to be represented. If the scenario continues, Copenhagen will be hit by storms and the water level will rise in the streets and then in basements.

“Of course, this applies to the whole country. Denmark is relatively flat, so even a few changes in sea level will have consequences for us,” Sebastian Mernild, professor of climate change at the University of Southern Denmark, told TV2.

READ ALSO: Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

A few solutions to counter the problem
As the water level rises by an average of 3.5mm worldwide every year, scientists and politicians are scrambling to mitigate climate-related flooding.

As London, Rotterdam and Venice have discovered, a few solutions exist.

In Venice, work is being done to secure a distance of more than a kilometre with a so-called MOSE barrier system. When the system is activated, air is blown into some ports, which then rise above the water.

In Denmark, there are talks of following down a similar path.

Rambøll is working on a model that shoots bulkheads in from the side to close both the southern and northern parts of Copenhagen’s port.

It won’t be cheap though. The solution is estimated to cost between two and three billion kroner.

Meanwhile, other scientists are calling for a national plan to protect 1,100 kilometres of dikes along the Danish coasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

The capital looks to miss out on the worst of it, but public encouraged to be aware of storm development and increased travel times by train

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

The number of couples tying the knot jumped by 20 percent in 2022 – a year that also saw more church weddings and fewer divorces

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Advertisement

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

2022 ended up being a historic year for the Danish shipping giant, which saw a surplus of 203 billion kroner 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost