Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W    February 19th, 2023

Meanwhile, the government seems to getting closer to a decision regarding donating warplanes to the Ukrainians

Artillery sent. Now what about those fighter jets? (photo: Forsvaret)

This coming Friday, it will be a year since Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine. 

Much water has passed under the bridge since then, with Denmark and its allies supporting the Ukrainians with billions of kroner in aid, military equipment and humanitarian efforts.

But if you were under the impression that the determination of people in Denmark to continue supporting Ukraine was waning … well, you’d be incorrect.

A new Megafon survey conducted on behalf of TV2 News and Politiken newspaper has revealed that an overwhelming majority support sending more weapons to help Ukraine.

Of the 1,007 respondents, 80 percent were in favour of sending more arms to Ukraine, while 10 percent said they were ambivalent. 

Only 7 percent were against sending more weapons to Ukraine, while 3 percent said they weren’t sure. 

READ ALSO: Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

PM: Putin won’t stop at Ukraine
In related news, PM Mette Frederiksen contends that there is a significant risk that Russia will invade other countries if Ukraine loses the war.

“If Ukraine loses, we risk all of Europe and the West losing. I have no doubts about that. I don’t think that Putin will stop with Ukraine. He’ll march on to the next country,” Frederiksen said during the Munich Security Conference.

Frederiksen went on to underline that Denmark has yet to consider whether to donate fighter jets to the Ukrainians.

But foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he expected Ukraine’s western allies to green-light sending warplanes to Ukraine in the near future.

“If you ask me as foreign minister whether the free world will donate planes to Ukraine, then I’ll say that I expect it to happen in the foreseeable future,” he told Berlingske newspaper.

Christian W

