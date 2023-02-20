Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W    February 20th, 2023

Share

In related news, almost 60 percent of Ukrainians who fled to Denmark to escape the War in Ukraine have found employment

Likely a foreigner or two in there somewhere (photo: Pixabay)

According to new figures from the Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment (ALMR), foreign workers are an increasing part of the Danish labour force.

The figures reveal that 12.2 percent of full-time workers in Denmark in 2022 were foreigners – up from 5.7 percent in 2008.

That’s the equivalent of an additional 175,000 full-time foreign workers over the past 14 years.

“It means that foreign labour has really carried a lot of weight – in terms of labour market progres and economic growth,” Niklas Praefkem, an economist with union organisation Lederne, told TV2 News.

“Without foreign labour, we wouldn’t be as well off in Denmark as we are now.”

A survey from Lederne, a union for business leaders, also revealed that 28 percent of members said they wouldn’t be able to run their companies without the help of foreign workers.

Sectors that enjoy a particularly high frequency of foreign workers are agriculture, forestry, fishing, hotels and restaurants. 

READ ALSO: More non-western foreigners finding work

Ukrainians eager to work
Figures from ALMR also showed that the Ukrainians who fled to Denmark to escape Russia’s invasion have not been idle.

Of the almost 12,500 who have been granted residence in Denmark and who municipalities consider work-ready, 7,218 (58 percent) have found jobs.

It’s up to individual municipalities to ascertain whether someone is work-ready based on their qualifications, competencies and development potential. But they must be aged 16-66.

Language is one of the biggest barriers keeping Ukrainians from finding work and the employment minister, Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, said the government wants to get more into language courses.

The top 10 sectors in which Ukrainians have found work are:

– travel, cleaning or other service

– hotels and restaurants

– agriculture, forestry and fishing

– trade

– industry

– construction

– transportation

– health and social services

– other services sectors

– education

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

In related news, almost 60 percent of Ukrainians who fled to Denmark to escape the War in Ukraine have found employment

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Justice minister Peter Hummelgaard said it was a strong signal to send those who don’t behave themselves in connection with football games

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Advertisement

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Health organisations contend that cigarettes should cost 90 kroner per pack if Denmark is to reduce its number of smokers

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost